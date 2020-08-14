How to stay fit during a pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So, you can’t go to your gym, or you feel uncomfortable exercising in a gym environment. What can you do to motivate yourself to stay healthy and fit during this time?

One of the most important aspects in improving your health starts with beginning a fitness routine during the current COVID-19 situation, which poses unique challenges.

We all know that a healthy immune system is very important, and that exercise and staying healthy should be at the top of our priority list now. What are some of the best types of exercise to bolster our bodies’ first line of defense against infection?

Research shows that when it comes to the benefits of exercise on the immune system, regular moderately intense endurance exercise improves immune responses. This includes activities like brisk walking, slow jogging, climbing stairs and general aerobic exercise. The moderate level of intensity is different for everyone depending on your present fitness level, gender and age.

How do we know we’re in the moderate zone? Here are four easy options to determine when you’re there:

1. Use the Talk Test. You should be able to carry on a conversation without losing your breath.