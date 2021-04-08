 Skip to main content
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Lincoln and Lancaster County
COVID Vaccine, 12.31

A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial is seen at Havelock Manor.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

"COVID arm" is a term experts are using to describe a delayed itchy rash or dull pain following a COVID-19 vaccine. The condition is currently most strongly linked to the Moderna mRNA vaccines but can occur after others. Doctors say that the effect is harmless and people should not let it deter them from getting their second dose of the vaccine. The symptoms can appear after a week since someone received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Symptoms include redness, swelling, tenderness or a skin rash eight or more days after receiving the injection. Researchers say that the reaction should fade by itself after four or five days. Researchers say that less than 1% of those involved in early trials of the Moderna vaccine developed a raised or itchy rash.

The state has moved to Phase 2B of its COVID-19 vaccination timeline, meaning anyone over age 16 is eligible for a shot.

In Lancaster County, however, the local health department is continuing to allocate its supplies based on age, with the most recent mass vaccination clinics designated for those age 49 and over.

Appointments are required. To date, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has arranged appointments for those who have completed the online COVID-19 vaccine registration form.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call the health department's COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register.

Those 16 and over wanting a vaccine in Lincoln can go through the Federal Pharmacy Program to get a shot.

In Lincoln, Hy-Vee stores, select Walgreens and Walmart locations and RelyCare Pharmacy are offering vaccinations through the federal program.

Appointments are required. Go here for signup information:

* Hy-Vee

Walgreens

* Walmart

* RelyCare

Appointments are also available through participating Federal Pharmacy Program locations across the state.

Meanwhile, health departments in other parts of Nebraska have opened clinics to anyone age 16 and over.

You can track state and local progress on vaccinations:

* Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department

* Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov, call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006 or visit the CDC.org/coronavirus.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

