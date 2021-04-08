How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Lincoln and Lancaster County

The state has moved to Phase 2B of its COVID-19 vaccination timeline, meaning anyone over age 16 is eligible for a shot.

In Lancaster County, however, the local health department is continuing to allocate its supplies based on age, with the most recent mass vaccination clinics designated for those age 49 and over.

Appointments are required. To date, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has arranged appointments for those who have completed the online COVID-19 vaccine registration form.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call the health department's COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register.

Those 16 and over wanting a vaccine in Lincoln can go through the Federal Pharmacy Program to get a shot.

In Lincoln, Hy-Vee stores, select Walgreens and Walmart locations and RelyCare Pharmacy are offering vaccinations through the federal program.