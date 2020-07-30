Hospitalizations on the rise as coronavirus cases climb in Nebraska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 have climbed dramatically over recent days in Nebraska, although officials still report plenty of capacity as cases rise.

On Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 150 patients are hospitalized with the coronavirus across the state. That's up 13 from Wednesday and 47 from Saturday.

There haven't been that many patients hospitalized in the state since June 16. Hospitalizations peaked at 232 cases on May 27.

The growing number of hospitalizations comes as case numbers climb at an increasing pace.

The state reported 344 new cases on Thursday, the second-most on any day in June and July. Cases now number 25,766, with 328 deaths and 18,997 confirmed recoveries.

Locally, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 2,992.

The total number of deaths in the community remains at 15.

Three new hospitalizations have been reported in Lancaster County, raising the total to 19, including seven patients from other counties.