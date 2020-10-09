HopeSpoke offers COVID-19 emergency financial assistance

Individuals and families who have experienced unexpected financial strain due to COVID-19 may qualify for federal CARES Act funds distributed through HopeSpoke, a local provider of behavioral and mental health services for children and families.

To qualify for assistance, you must be a Nebraska resident, U.S. citizen, have moderate to low income, and have experienced one or more of the following:

1) Loss or reduction of employment due to COVID-19;

2) Inadequate unemployment compensation; and/or

3) Inadequate coverage for medical care due to contracting COVID-19.

HopeSpoke can provide grocery and gas vouchers, and help pay past-due bills for rent, mortgage, utilities, health care or other debts with proper documentation. Available funds range from $100 to $1,000 per qualifying family.

For more information, call HopeSpoke at 402-475-7666 or email info@hopespoke.org to discuss your application. Funds are available now through Dec. 30 or until they have been distributed.

This funding is provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, CFDA No. 21.019.

