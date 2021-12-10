Holiday ice skating show at 5 p.m. today

The public is invited to attend the Star City Figure Skating Club’s annual Holiday Ice Show at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 11, at the Breslow Ice Hockey Center, 433 V St., south of Haymarket Park.
Skaters from the Breslow Learn-to-Skate program will show off their skills performing in groups. Club skaters will entertain in sparkling costumes with duets, solos and small groups set to holiday-themed music.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $7 per person or online at starcityfsc.org/forms. Children age 4 and under will be admitted free.
