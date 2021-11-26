Holiday conflict and winter blues? – There’s help

Between the flu and COVID-19, the vaccinated and unvaccinated, getting together over the holidays can be tricky. Add in the “winter blues” and the more serious seasonal affective disorder, which afflict many this time of year, holidays and the winter months can be tough to navigate. With more holidays coming up and a full winter ahead of us, some tips from experts might help to bring back a little cheer.

Holiday gatherings – Some in your family might have chosen not to get vaccinated, while others may be medically vulnerable or elderly. You want to be together, so what’s the compromise? Twenty-eight infectious disease experts from all over the country were polled. They agreed that spending time with family during the holidays is important. But they also agreed that spending time safely is equally important. Several experts recommended unvaccinated guests take rapid COVID tests for the safety of children too young to be vaccinated, seniors who had not yet received their boosters, and family members with underlying conditions like diabetes or heart disease. Testing at the appropriate time can give everyone peace of mind. Without tests, even for vaccinated family members, masking when in close quarters and distancing while eating was recommended when unvaccinated family members are present.