Holiday conflict and winter blues? – There’s help

How was Thanksgiving? Were you able to get together safely and peaceably with family and friends?
Between the flu and COVID-19, the vaccinated and unvaccinated, getting together over the holidays can be tricky. Add in the “winter blues” and the more serious seasonal affective disorder, which afflict many this time of year, holidays and the winter months can be tough to navigate. With more holidays coming up and a full winter ahead of us, some tips from experts might help to bring back a little cheer.
Holiday gatherings – Some in your family might have chosen not to get vaccinated, while others may be medically vulnerable or elderly. You want to be together, so what’s the compromise? Twenty-eight infectious disease experts from all over the country were polled. They agreed that spending time with family during the holidays is important. But they also agreed that spending time safely is equally important. Several experts recommended unvaccinated guests take rapid COVID tests for the safety of children too young to be vaccinated, seniors who had not yet received their boosters, and family members with underlying conditions like diabetes or heart disease. Testing at the appropriate time can give everyone peace of mind. Without tests, even for vaccinated family members, masking when in close quarters and distancing while eating was recommended when unvaccinated family members are present.
Combating the winter blues – According to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, the winter blues are very common, with many of us experiencing a mood shift during the colder, darker days of winter. Some find themselves feeling more lethargic and down overall. However, the winter blues typically do not affect the ability to enjoy life. When the winter blues start permeating all aspects of life — from work to personal relationships — it may be seasonal affective disorder (SAD). With SAD, the lack of sunlight causes the brain to work overtime producing melatonin, the hormone that regulates the body’s internal clock and sleep patterns and a hormone that has been linked to depression.
Staying healthy over the holidays – Being without family or mediating family differences at holiday time can be stressful, so take care of your physical and mental health. To combat stress, the winter blues and SAD, experts say the following can help provide relief:
• For your body, mind and spirit, get outside and take a walk every day. According to the American Psychiatric Association and other experts, sunlight elevates your mood, as does physical exercise, so taking a walk outdoors gets you both. A body of evidence shows that exercise also improves mood and fights depression, as well as strengthens your muscles and immune system. The cold doesn’t have to prohibit or limit time outdoors if you dress for the weather by wearing layers.
• Limit your screen time, especially late at night. Studies have shown that looking at screens for several hours per day can worsen a person's mood and disturb sleep. Getting plenty of rest also helps combat depression.
• While it’s easy to drown your sorrows in comfort food at holiday time, a diet that has plenty of fruits and vegetables and limits highly processed foods has been shown to fight depression – not to mention fight the muffin-top. You can find lots of great healthy holiday recipes on the LNKTV Health YouTube channel.
And last but not least, be kind. According to numerous studies, being kind and receiving kindness can help relieve stress, is good for your physical and mental health, and may lengthen your life. In these divisive times, a little kindness goes a long way. Happier holidays to all from Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and LNKTV Health.