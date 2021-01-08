Help is available for depression

Do you feel sad, empty and hopeless most of the day, nearly every day? Have you lost interest or pleasure in your hobbies or being with friends and family? Are you having trouble sleeping, eating and completing your day-to-day activities?

If you have felt this way for at least two weeks, you may have depression, a treatable mood disorder. Seeking help is important, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which can intensify these feelings.

“Coping with depression is something nobody should have to do alone,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“Depression is more than feeling down," Dawson added. "You generally can’t just get over clinical depression. Reach out and seek help like you would for other physical illnesses. Seeking help is a sign of strength. By being open about the signs and symptoms of depression, you remove the first barrier to treatment, which is stigma and shame. We can encourage others to speak to a trusted friend, parent, doctor or therapist about what they’re experiencing.”

Other signs and symptoms of depression may include:

• Persistent sad, anxious or “empty” mood.