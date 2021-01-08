Help is available for depression

Do you feel sad, empty and hopeless most of the day, nearly every day? Have you lost interest or pleasure in your hobbies or being with friends and family? Are you having trouble sleeping, eating and completing your day-to-day activities?
If you have felt this way for at least two weeks, you may have depression, a treatable mood disorder. Seeking help is important, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which can intensify these feelings.
“Coping with depression is something nobody should have to do alone,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
“Depression is more than feeling down," Dawson added. "You generally can’t just get over clinical depression. Reach out and seek help like you would for other physical illnesses. Seeking help is a sign of strength. By being open about the signs and symptoms of depression, you remove the first barrier to treatment, which is stigma and shame. We can encourage others to speak to a trusted friend, parent, doctor or therapist about what they’re experiencing.”
Other signs and symptoms of depression may include:
• Persistent sad, anxious or “empty” mood.
• Feelings of hopelessness, pessimism and irritability.
• Feelings of guilt, worthlessness or helplessness.
• Loss of interest or pleasure in hobbies and activities.
• Decreased energy or fatigue.
• Moving or talking more slowly.
• Feeling restless or having trouble sitting still.
• Difficulty concentrating, remembering or making decisions.
• Difficulty sleeping, early-morning awakening, or oversleeping.
• Appetite and/or weight changes.
• Thoughts of death or suicide, or suicide attempts.
• Aches or pains, headaches, cramps or digestive problems without a clear physical cause and/or that do not ease even with treatment.
What to do if you are depressed
• While not diagnostic, you can participate in a depression screening, but be sure to share it with your health care provider or a mental health professional. See https://screening.mhanational.org/screening-tools/depression.
• Seek help. Start to share your signs with a professional.
• As you start and continue treatment, you may start to feel better gradually. Remember that if you are taking an antidepressant, it may take two to four weeks to start working.
• Try to do things that you used to enjoy.
• Go easy on yourself. You are not alone.
Other things that may help
• Stay active and exercise.
• Watch your diet.
• Break up large tasks into small ones, set priorities and do what you can as you can.
• Spend time with other people and confide in a trusted friend or relative.
• Postpone important life decisions until you feel better, and discuss decisions with others who know you well.
• Avoid self-medication with alcohol or with drugs not prescribed for you.
How to help a depressed loved one
If you know someone who has depression, first let them know they are not alone. Encourage them to see a health care provider or mental health professional. You can also:
• Listen.
• Help him or her find support.
• Offer support, understanding, patience and encouragement.
• Never ignore comments about suicide, and engage him/her to seek assistance and get connected.
• Invite him or her out for walks, outings and other activities.
• Help him or her adhere to the treatment plan, such as setting reminders to take prescribed medications.
• Help him or her by ensuring that he or she has transportation to therapy appointments.
• Offer hope that people can and do recover. Remind him or her that, with time and treatment, the depression will lift.
• Take a Mental Health First Aide (MHFA) or Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) class to increase your knowledge and awareness.
If you are unsure where to go for help, ask your health provider or check out the National Institute of Mental Health "Help for Mental Illnesses" webpage at www.nimh.nih.gov/findhelp.
Another federal health agency, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), maintains an online Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator at https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov/.
You can also check online for mental health professionals. Contact your community health center, local mental health association or insurance plan to find a mental health professional.
For immediate help in a crisis, contact:
• Nebraska Family Helpline: 888-866-8660.
• Rural Response Hotline: 800-464-0258.
• Disaster Distress Helpline: 800-985-5990 (press 2 for Spanish), or text TalkWithUs for English or Hablanos for Spanish to 66746.
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for English, 1-888-628-9454 for Spanish.
• National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522.
• National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453.
• National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
• The Eldercare Locator: 1-800-677-1116.
• Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
For more information, see www.dhhs.ne.gov.