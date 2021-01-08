Heartland Cancer Foundation virtual fundraiser coming Feb. 13

The Heartland Cancer Foundation’s annual Mardi Gras Gala will take place virtually on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event will raise money for local cancer patients and will include a short program, followed by interactive trivia via Zoom featuring several local celebrities.

Also planned are an auction (starting Friday, Feb. 5), a bourbon pull and lots of prizes and giveaways throughout.

Last year, the Mardi Gras Gala raised more than $130,000. Due to COVID-19, HCF has decided to move to a virtual event this year. While the gala’s format has changed, HCF is still planning a spectacular program for guests in hopes of raising even more dollars than last year. As HCF’s largest fundraiser of the year, the gala’s success is directly tied to the number of cancer patients that the funds raised are able to help throughout the year.

Cancer impacts most, if not all of us, in one way or another. Over 10,000 Nebraskans will receive a cancer diagnosis this year, and cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the state. Cancer patients who were already struggling were hit even harder when the pandemic arrived.

HCF believes that no cancer patient should fall behind on treatment due to struggling to afford everyday expenses, and now more than ever, cancer patients need your help.