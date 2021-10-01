 Skip to main content
YWCA Lincoln Health Fair and vaccinations at Dawes Oct. 7-8
YWCA Lincoln Health Fair and vaccinations at Dawes Oct. 7-8

YWCA Lincoln will host a Health Fair from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7-8, at Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Ave.

The YWCA's goal for the Health Fair is to help the community gain access to resources for health, wellness, nutrition, mental health, safety, COVID-19 and the flu, said Halea Pacula, director of family and community engagement for YWCA Lincoln.

On Thursday, three speakers will provide specific information on health and wellness, nutrition, COVID-19 and flu, followed by a question-and-answer session after each speaker.

On Friday, the Health Fair will feature community partners providing interactive activities, information and resources.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will be on-site both evenings to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations. Flu vaccinations may also be provided pending availability, Pacula said.

Direct any questions to Pacula at halea@ywcalincoln.org or 402-434-3494,extension 108.

