You may be wondering: Who is that woman you see so much these days with the governor?

American Sign Language interpreter Frances Beaurivage has been around awhile, but she's become more noticed over the last month.
She's been a major player in Gov. Pete Ricketts' daily coronavirus briefings, and sometimes shows up during briefings by Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, quietly ensuring that people in the deaf community know all the information others do about the deadly virus.
"Her work has gotten rave reviews from everyone I've heard from," said Ricketts spokesman Taylor Gage.
Information and education are power, she would tell you.
Ricketts wanted to show appreciation for the woman standing about 6 feet from him every day, and to recognize April 15 as American Sign Language Day. So he awarded Beaurivage on Wednesday with an admiralty in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska.
"Thank you for all your great work, Frances," he told her.
She wants to be the giver of information, not the recipient of attention. So Ricketts surprised her with the admiralty. It only took a few seconds, maybe made her blush a little. She signed during the entire short presentation, along with a couple of thank-you signs, then continued with more COVID-19 messages.
How many times has she signed "wash your hands," "stay home," "stay healthy and connected"?
We'll just assume many. Beaurivage spurns interview requests.
But she's quite engaged in the community, with appointments and freelance interpreter jobs focused around her work with children, youth and adults. Access is power, she believes.
In a confirmation hearing a year ago for an appointment with the Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, for which she also worked at one time, the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee learned a little about Beaurivage.
She was raised by deaf parents, and that shaped her lifelong involvement with the deaf community, she told them.
"It's a passion of mine to give back to that community," she said.
She has worked with youth and children in public schools, and for Boys Town Research Hospital as the director of the Educational Interpreter Performance Assessment, a test of a person's ability to interpret effectively for young students in the classroom.
The test began as a local one, then was used by a few states and then by the entire country and some areas of Canada.
"And the reason that that's really, really important is that children are going to grow up and be taxpayers and be citizens," she said. "And ensuring that they have access to their education is paramount. If you have a really good teacher in a classroom and you do not have an effective interpreter, that child does not have access to their education."
She also worked at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as an interpreter coordinator for undergraduates and graduate-level students, including Ph.D. candidates.
At the university, she said, some freshmen were coming in without the right amount of preparation from the K-12 setting and needed help to succeed in higher education, she said.
Working with adults, Beaurivage also has seen the lack of access and the underemployment of many deaf people.
That includes access to many things others take for granted — going to the doctor's office, the dentist's office, and being able to watch the TV news with closed captioning to know what's going on in their city and state.
"We've made so many strides in a short time from the time that I was being raised by deaf parents to what you see today," she said.
