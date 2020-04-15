You may be wondering: Who is that woman you see so much these days with the governor?

We'll just assume many. Beaurivage spurns interview requests.

But she's quite engaged in the community, with appointments and freelance interpreter jobs focused around her work with children, youth and adults. Access is power, she believes.

In a confirmation hearing a year ago for an appointment with the Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, for which she also worked at one time, the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee learned a little about Beaurivage.

She was raised by deaf parents, and that shaped her lifelong involvement with the deaf community, she told them.

"It's a passion of mine to give back to that community," she said.

She has worked with youth and children in public schools, and for Boys Town Research Hospital as the director of the Educational Interpreter Performance Assessment, a test of a person's ability to interpret effectively for young students in the classroom.

The test began as a local one, then was used by a few states and then by the entire country and some areas of Canada.