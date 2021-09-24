YMCAs to host free flu shot clinics Oct. 7-8

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE) will host free flu vaccination clinics in early October at the Copple and Fallbrook YMCAs in Lincoln.

The clinics will be open to everyone ages 6 and up at no cost, regardless of health insurance coverage, at:

• Fallbrook YMCA, 700 Penrose Drive, Suite B – Thursday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.;

• Copple Family YMCA, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive, Suite B – Friday, Oct. 8, from 3-6 p.m.

More details can be found at NebraskaBlue.com/FluShot.

Vaccinations will be administered by Hy-Vee Healthy You mobile clinics. For individuals with health insurance coverage, Hy-Vee personnel will collect the necessary information at the time of registration and file a claim for the service. For individuals who do not have health insurance, BCBSNE will cover the vaccination cost.

Preregistration is encouraged, though not required. Participants can link to Hy-Vee’s registration page for each clinic to make an appointment at NebraskaBlue.com/FluShot. Registration pages will be open 14 days prior to each clinic and close the day before. Walk-ins will also be welcome.

BCBSNE, Hy-Vee pharmacy team members and each YMCA will practice COVID-19 safety measures. Clinic participants will be asked to wear face masks, social distance, hand-sanitize frequently and stay home if experiencing any fever, COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

