Woods Awards recognize outstanding psychiatric care
Woods Awards recognize outstanding psychiatric care

Woods Award winners

Woods Award winners are (from left) Gabrielle Robinson, Crystal Horne, Tania Bedford (honorable mention), Farhan Beeso, Pete Dearmont and Maria T. Bryan.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Way back when Harry Truman was president, in 1952, Frank Woods of Lincoln thought those who do the hard work of caring for persons with psychiatric issues should be recognized. Thus, the Woods Award was created to annually honor those special people employed by the Lincoln Regional Center.

Every fall, fellow staff, patients and family members nominate those who provide exemplary care to Regional Center patients. A Citizens’ Committee, advised by nurses from the Center's five units, selects the winners. They receive a plaque, certificate and monetary award.

The process culminates during National Mental Health Awareness Week in October. This year, Peter Snyder, administrator at Lincoln Regional Center, emceed the event. A presentation was provided by Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The 2020 Woods Award winners are: Gabrielle Robinson, Crystal Horne, Farhan Beeso, Pete Dearmont and Maria T. Bryan, and an honorable mention was awarded to Tania Bedford.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

