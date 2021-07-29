Woman in Lincoln hospital for COVID-19 wishes she had gotten vaccine

Shelly Wachter's husband got the COVID-19 vaccine and had been trying to convince her to get it as well.
But she was apprehensive about it, saying there was so much "white noise" about whether the vaccine was safe and whether it was needed, and she ultimately chose not to get it.
Now she wishes she had.
The 59-year-old Syracuse woman underwent knee replacement surgery in Omaha a couple of weeks ago and went home to recuperate.
But she said things went quickly downhill. She couldn't eat, could barely stand up and was having trouble breathing.
Wachter's husband took her to the hospital in Syracuse last week, where a test revealed she had COVID-19.
"It was pretty terrifying," she said Wednesday from her hospital bed in Lincoln.
Her doctor in Syracuse decided she was in bad enough shape that she needed to be transferred to Bryan Health.
Dr. Matt Maslonka, a pulmonologist and critical care specialist, has been treating Wachter and said her oxygen levels were very low when she arrived, a condition that progressively got worse.
Within a couple of days she was in intensive care, getting "just about the highest amount of supplementation (of oxygen) we can give prior to ventilation," Maslonka said.
Fortunately, Wachter rallied and now is on the mend.
Maslonka said she's almost to the point of getting off of supplemental oxygen while resting, but will still need it for awhile when doing even the slightest activities.
Wachter is eager to go home, possibly later this week. For now, she's trying to get the word out to people to get vaccinated so they don't wind up like her.
"Now, knowing what I do, I would get the shot," she said, noting that she plans to get vaccinated once it's recommended for her. People who have had a COVID-19 infection generally have to wait 90 days before they can get the vaccine.
"I could have saved myself and my family so much by having gotten the vaccination," Wachter said.
Maslonka said it's "disheartening" to see patients such as Wachter in the hospital knowing that with the vaccine, COVID-19 hospitalizations now are almost totally preventable. But those who are unvaccinated are very susceptible to it, especially the delta strain of the disease, which is much more infectious.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed the level of community transmission as high in 37 of Nebraska's 93 countries, including Lancaster and Otoe.
"It should be scary for the unvaccinated population now," he said.
"Get the vaccine. Get it as soon as you can," Maslonka said.
He encouraged people unsure about the vaccine to listen to Wachter's message and also to listen to health care professionals.
Wachter, for her part, said it's important to listen to the right people and get the right information about the vaccine.
"I would like for the politicians to bow out and let the right people talk," she said.
"This is a real health issue, it's not a political thing."
