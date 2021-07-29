Woman in Lincoln hospital for COVID-19 wishes she had gotten vaccine

Fortunately, Wachter rallied and now is on the mend.

Maslonka said she's almost to the point of getting off of supplemental oxygen while resting, but will still need it for awhile when doing even the slightest activities.

Wachter is eager to go home, possibly later this week. For now, she's trying to get the word out to people to get vaccinated so they don't wind up like her.

"Now, knowing what I do, I would get the shot," she said, noting that she plans to get vaccinated once it's recommended for her. People who have had a COVID-19 infection generally have to wait 90 days before they can get the vaccine.

"I could have saved myself and my family so much by having gotten the vaccination," Wachter said.

Maslonka said it's "disheartening" to see patients such as Wachter in the hospital knowing that with the vaccine, COVID-19 hospitalizations now are almost totally preventable. But those who are unvaccinated are very susceptible to it, especially the delta strain of the disease, which is much more infectious.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed the level of community transmission as high in 37 of Nebraska's 93 countries, including Lancaster and Otoe.