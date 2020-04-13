You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
With testing backlog resolved, Bryan Health to expand drive-thru site in south Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert featured

With testing backlog resolved, Bryan Health to expand drive-thru site in south Lincoln

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Bryan Health on Monday said it will increase hours of operation at its drive-thru testing site by 30 minutes each day and now can do as many as 110 tests daily.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Bryan Health officials said Monday that they are getting COVID-19 test results back much faster than they were a couple of weeks ago.

John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said the health system is now getting test results back in an average of 48 hours. That compares with a wait of as much as seven to nine days as recently as about 1½ weeks ago.

As of Monday, Bryan had only 28 pending test results out of the 1,377 it has done so far. A week ago, it had more than 150 pending results.

Woodrich said Bryan worked with its commercial lab partner to get tests sent to another location, and "they've been able to to handle the increased volume for us."

Lincoln hospitals spell out treatment of COVID-19 patients

Because of the improved turnaround, Woodrich said Bryan is expanding the hours and testing capacity at its drive-thru testing site near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

The testing clinic at Bryan LifePointe will now be open 1:30-4 p.m. daily, and it will have the capacity to do 110 coronavirus tests per day. Bryan had previously said it could do about 60 tests a day.

Of the 1,377 tests Bryan has done so far, 944 have been handled through its drive-thru clinic, which opened March 24.

Lincoln hospitals well-equipped to handle growing coronavirus cases

Bryan said Monday that it has had positive tests returned on 58 patients.

Woodrich said Bryan currently has four people with confirmed COVID-19 cases in its hospitals, and eight people with suspected cases.

He said one patient is currently on a ventilator and six patients are in intensive care.

As of Monday morning, Lancaster County had 55 confirmed cases of the virus.

CHI Health to begin in-car testing on Tuesday at North Star for selected groups
CHI Health to start processing COVID-19 tests in-house

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News