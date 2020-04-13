With testing backlog resolved, Bryan Health to expand drive-thru site in south Lincoln

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bryan Health officials said Monday that they are getting COVID-19 test results back much faster than they were a couple of weeks ago.

John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said the health system is now getting test results back in an average of 48 hours. That compares with a wait of as much as seven to nine days as recently as about 1½ weeks ago.

As of Monday, Bryan had only 28 pending test results out of the 1,377 it has done so far. A week ago, it had more than 150 pending results.

Woodrich said Bryan worked with its commercial lab partner to get tests sent to another location, and "they've been able to to handle the increased volume for us."

Because of the improved turnaround, Woodrich said Bryan is expanding the hours and testing capacity at its drive-thru testing site near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

The testing clinic at Bryan LifePointe will now be open 1:30-4 p.m. daily, and it will have the capacity to do 110 coronavirus tests per day. Bryan had previously said it could do about 60 tests a day.

Of the 1,377 tests Bryan has done so far, 944 have been handled through its drive-thru clinic, which opened March 24.