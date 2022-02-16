With pandemic easing, Bryan resumes surgeries and will reduce restrictions

Bryan Health on Wednesday announced positive changes in its operations thanks to a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalized patients.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of development, said its hospitals had 40 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning, down from more than 100 just three weeks ago. It's also the fewest COVID patients the health system has had since early August.

Because of the decline, Bryan, which is Lincoln's largest hospital system, said it already has resumed elective surgeries that require overnight stays, something it has not been doing for several months because of capacity issues.

Bryan is also relaxing its visitor policies, essentially going back to pre-pandemic policies for non-COVID patients as of March 1. That means there will be no restrictions on who can visit those patients, although anyone visiting will still be required to wear masks.

Visitor restrictions will continue for patients who have active COVID-19 infections.

Bryan also announced that all employees will return to in-person work on Feb. 27. While care providers have been working in person throughout the pandemic, some administrative and other staff have worked from home.

The moves come as COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations have fallen statewide as the surge caused by the omicron variant has relented.

There were 436 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Nebraska as of Tuesday night, the lowest number since early November.

On Tuesday, there were 78 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals, the lowest number since early November, and a 47% decline since the beginning of the month.

COVID-19 case numbers locally have fallen more than 80% in the past four weeks, and nearly 80% statewide in the past two weeks.

"We know the pandemic's not over, but we are seeing some great signs," said John Woodrich, president of Bryan Medical Center.

Woodrich said the decline in COVID-19 patients has allowed Bryan to close a dedicated COVID-19 unit at its East Campus hospital.

He said it also has taken some pressure off Bryan staff.

Another thing that has taken pressure off has been the state's hospital decompression program that opened up skilled nursing beds in Lincoln so that patients who are over their COVID infections but not well enough to go home can move out of the hospital.

Dr. John Trapp, Bryan's chief medical officer, called the program "incredibly helpful" in reducing patient counts.

Ravenscroft said Bryan will continue to publish its daily COVID-19 dashboard and will continue to require masking of all staff and visitors "for the foreseeable future." The masking policy is important to protect patients and staff and prevent disease spread, he said.

