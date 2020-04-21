With operating rooms largely dark, revenue down 30% for both Lincoln hospital systems

The hospital has pledged to pay all staff their regular wages through the end of April, even if those employees are not working full shifts.

Gronewold said how much of an impact Bryan sees financially depends on how long the surgery restrictions continue.

"We think that if this is just a short-term shutdown, the financial impact of this is really fairly small," he said.

On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that hospitals can resume elective surgeries starting May 4, providing they meet a set of criteria that includes having 30% of both general and intensive-care beds available, 30% of ventilators available and at least two weeks worth of personal protective equipment in stock.

As of Tuesday, Bryan would have easily met those criteria, with only a handful of patients in the ICU and on ventilators and only slightly more than half of its licensed beds filled. However, models have predicted that Lincoln and the state are likely to see a surge of COVID-19 patients in the next 2-3 weeks.

Despite that, Woodrich said it's likely that Bryan will resume elective surgeries as soon as it can. However, he said he does not see it "flipping the switch" and resuming at 100% of the previous volume.