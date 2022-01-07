With COVID cases surging, some Lincoln residents face long wait to get tested

The closure Thursday of Lincoln's busiest COVID-19 testing site brought into sharp focus the difficulty many people have reported in getting a test as cases surge.
Nomi Health temporarily shut down its drive-thru testing site at Gateway Mall because of bitterly cold temperatures. Still, images from social media showed cars lining up at the testing site Thursday, as they have daily over recent weeks.
Mario Cuartas, a product manager with the health care company, said Nomi had been averaging about 350-400 tests per day at the Gateway site in early November before seeing a spike before and after Thanksgiving that culminated in 722 tests on Nov. 29.
Numbers dropped back into the 500s daily for most of December before starting to rise again around Christmas. Cuartas said the site did 960 tests on Dec. 23, and numbers have stayed fairly high since, reaching 1,000 tests Monday.
Because of that demand, Nomi Health has brought in additional staff and is planning to expand its parking lot testing site in Lincoln.
Cuartas said the company will be setting up a second drive-thru tent and hopes to have it up and running by the end of next week.
Cuartas said the expansion may increase testing capacity slightly, but the main purpose is to reduce delays for the free tests, which have stretched to several hours over the past couple of weeks and have led to people getting turned away at the end of the day.
Nomi's testing numbers show why the loss of its site, even for one day, puts a strain on local testing infrastructure, which has seen a surge in demand over the past couple of weeks as the arrival of the omicron variant has led to a significant increase in cases.
Bryan Health said in a statement that it performed 1,569 tests in the week ending Saturday at its urgent care clinics and its two emergency rooms in Lincoln. In just four days this week, it's already done nearly 1,400 tests, even though one of its locations, Bryan Northpointe, is temporarily closed.
Despite that demand, Bryan said it has no plans at this time to add testing sites.
Bryan Urgent Care locations are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week and offer both rapid antigen and full PCR testing for walk-in patients. Bryan said wait times have exceeded two hours at times this week.
CHI Health also offers walk-in testing at its three Priority Care locations in Lincoln, and spokeswoman Taylor Miller said those sites have been seeing more traffic. Wait times usually average 15-30 minutes, she said, but they stretch longer at some times.
Despite that, "We do still have capacity to see walk-in patients seeking a COVID-19 test," Miller said, noting that CHI Health has no plans at this time to expand its testing capacity.
The Priority Care locations, which are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends, also offer a drive-thru option, but people must go online and schedule an appointment.
Both Bryan and CHI Health stressed that people should not go to a hospital emergency room for a test unless they are severely ill.
Miller said CHI St. Elizabeth has seen a spike in COVID-19 patients in its emergency department. In November and December, about 30% of patients in the ER had COVID-19 symptoms, she said.
"More recently, 48% of our ER patients have COVID-19 or COVID-like symptoms — a substantial increase from last month," Miller said.
As of Thursday, 127 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lincoln. Statewide, COVID patients number 562.
With cases surging, more people are seeking tests after exposure to a positive case, while others are looking to verify symptoms that are similar to a cold and the flu.
Tests are available through most larger pharmacies, although they are usually by appointment.
Many health care providers offer them, too, "but many have run out of testing supplies the last week or so," said Dr. Bob Rauner, president of the Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln.
"Unfortunately, this is a national and regional supply problem that will likely continue for a few weeks," he said.
The issue appears to be mostly with the rapid antigen tests. Indiana on Tuesday said it would limit rapid tests to only children under age 18 and people over 50 with COVID-19 symptoms.
Home tests are another option that is in short supply. Most pharmacies and big-box stores sell out within hours of receiving a shipment. Online sellers such as Amazon are advertising delivery times of two to three weeks for at-home tests.
Cuartas said Nomi Health has not run into any shortages in testing supplies, although it did have to change providers of its rapid antigen tests.
He said he expects the testing surge to last through January, as omicron has just started to reach Nebraska.
The state hit a single-day COVID-19 case record of 3,547 on Monday. Lincoln hit its single-day record Wednesday with 551 cases, and topped that with 646 cases reported Thursday.
Now at nearly 1,800 positive tests for the week, Lancaster County will almost certainly surpass the single-week record for cases set in December 2020.
And this week's number isn't counting those who test positive at home, or who the odds indicate would likely test positive if they could get access to a test.
The positivity rate for tests in Lincoln this week is nearing 28%.
Local health officials Thursday confirmed the latest death from COVID-19, an unvaccinated woman in her 50s who had been hospitalized.
Lancaster County has reported 363 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
