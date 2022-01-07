With COVID cases surging, some Lincoln residents face long wait to get tested

With cases surging, more people are seeking tests after exposure to a positive case, while others are looking to verify symptoms that are similar to a cold and the flu.

Tests are available through most larger pharmacies, although they are usually by appointment.

Many health care providers offer them, too, "but many have run out of testing supplies the last week or so," said Dr. Bob Rauner, president of the Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln.

"Unfortunately, this is a national and regional supply problem that will likely continue for a few weeks," he said.

The issue appears to be mostly with the rapid antigen tests. Indiana on Tuesday said it would limit rapid tests to only children under age 18 and people over 50 with COVID-19 symptoms.

Home tests are another option that is in short supply. Most pharmacies and big-box stores sell out within hours of receiving a shipment. Online sellers such as Amazon are advertising delivery times of two to three weeks for at-home tests.

Cuartas said Nomi Health has not run into any shortages in testing supplies, although it did have to change providers of its rapid antigen tests.