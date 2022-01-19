With change in Husker schedule, Good Life Halfsy moving up to Oct. 23

The Big Ten Conference sent event planners scrambling when it announced adjusted football schedules for this fall.

That included organizers of the Good Life Halfsy, the half-marathon run each fall through the streets of Lincoln. When a home game showed up on the Huskers' football schedule for Nov. 5, the day before this year's half-marathon, organizers went back to the drawing board.

Jason Bakewell of Pink Gorilla Events, the group that puts on the race each year, said organizers look for a weekend where local police and emergency responders aren't already being taxed.

"So, when a Husker home game day was recently announced for our previous weekend, we got to work rescheduling with all our partners,” Bakewell said in a news release.

The Good Life Halfsy is now set for Oct. 23, with entries to open April 8.

The Market-to-Market Relay will remain on its originally scheduled date of Oct. 8.

