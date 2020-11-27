 Skip to main content
#WhyIMask social media campaign launched
The Nebraska Health Care Association encourages you to share your reason for wearing a mask as the positivity rates for COVID-19 reach record highs across the state.

#WhyIMask is a social media campaign aimed at highlighting the importance of protecting others and reducing the risk of spreading the virus.

“Wearing a mask has been proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19," shares Heath Boddy, Nebraska Health Care Association president and CEO. "While people can decide whether or not to wear a mask, we urge you to remember our individual actions and behaviors have a direct effect on real people in our communities, especially those residing in long-term care facilities and their families.”

To participate in the campaign, visit the Nebraska Health Care Association website, www.nehca.org/whyimask, to submit your photo and story, download a #WhyIMask cover photo, and use the hashtag #WhyIMask on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to share your reason for masking.

Email nhca@nehca.org or call 402-435-3551 with questions.

