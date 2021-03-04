Where does Lancaster County rank in getting its residents vaccinated?

The neighboring Sarpy/Cass Department of Health has not fared nearly as well, vaccinating only 8.74% of its 154,000 residents 16 and older so far.

Lancaster County as of Thursday afternoon listed a slightly higher vaccine total than the state's figures, which update each morning. The local Health Department's dashboard listed 30,353 second doses administered, which would be about 12.34% of all residents 16 and older.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Wednesday administered about 2,200 first doses of the vaccine to people 70 and older and was giving second doses to people 75 and older Thursday and Friday.

“We’re pleased with the progress we’ve made in our vaccination efforts and we continue to provide vaccine to Lancaster County residents at a steady pace," Health Director Pat Lopez said. "We also know we have more work ahead of us. We remain committed to administering doses received as soon as possible and moving through the priority groups as quickly as supply allows. We know every dose helps protect people in our community and we will not stop our efforts until everyone who wants a vaccine can receive one.”

Lancaster County is working through Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan, which includes people 65 and over and essential workers in a number of professions, including teachers.