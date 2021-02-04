What to expect at Friday's vaccination clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Free parking is available in the garage attached to the arena and in the Red 1 Garage across R Street.

Easy access to the garages is available off Arena Drive, and those headed to the arena are discouraged from driving directly through the Haymarket.

That's because the city will partially close R Street in front of the arena so those with appointments who park in the Red 1 Garage can have safe access to and from the front doors.

An attendant, however, will allow cars to drop off people with appointments along R Street, Lorenz said.

Whom can I bring?

A family member or caregiver can accompany you through the vaccine process, Lopez said.

Can I walk in without an appointment?

No. You must have an appointment to get a vaccination Friday.

What if I have difficulty walking or standing for an extended time?

A limited number of wheelchairs will be provided for those who need them, but attendees are encouraged to use their own wheelchair if possible. Courtesy vehicles will be available to help shuttle people from their parking spots to the arena as needed.