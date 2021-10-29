What’s new about the flu

If you’re on the fence about a flu shot this year, there are some things you should know.
According to epidemiologist and infectious disease expert Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, who authors the popular and widely followed “Your Local Epidemiologist” site, a flu shot is especially important this year. She adds, “Flu viruses circulated at historic lows last year due to the pandemic (masking, schools closed, no global travel). It was the lowest it’s been since 1996 (when we started tracking the flu). While a nonexistent flu season was a silver lining to the pandemic and necessary to curb COVID-19 transmission, it may work against us this year.”
Here’s a summary of her responses to flu myths:
• “I don’t need the vaccination.” Influenza is not COVID-19. But it’s still serious. In 2019-20, flu caused an estimated 35 million illnesses, 16 million medical visits, 380,000 hospitalizations and 20,000 deaths. Influenza is the ninth-leading cause of death in the United States (sixth-leading cause of death for 1- to 4-year olds).
• “I don’t think the flu vaccine works.” They actually work pretty well, generally up to 60% effective. During the 2019-20 season, vaccination prevented 7.5 million illnesses, 3.7 million medical visits, 105,000 hospitalizations and 6,300 deaths. And that was with only a 52% vaccination rate. A 2017 study found that flu vaccination reduced a child’s risk of dying by half. More deaths could be prevented with higher vaccination rates.
• “The flu shot can give me the flu.” This is biologically impossible as the shot does not have the live virus. A low-grade fever, headache and muscle aches may occur after vaccination. Nonetheless, side effects don’t last more than 24-48 hours. People also could just be unlucky and exposed to flu after vaccination but before the vaccine took effect. It takes about two weeks for the body to build protection against the flu.
• "I got the flu shot last year, so I am protected.” You need to get a flu vaccine every year. Flu viruses are constantly changing (much faster than COVID-19), so flu vaccines are usually updated from one season to the next to protect against the viruses that research indicates may be most common during the upcoming flu season. Vaccine and/or natural immunity also wanes over time. Annual vaccination is needed for optimal protection.
• “It’s too early for the flu vaccine.” While influenza is year round, flu activity typically peaks between December and February. It takes time to mount a response, so it’s best to get the vaccine before flu activity starts. Effectiveness wanes quicker among 65+ adults, so July or August is too early for a vaccine. October and November are perfect times.
Here are more flu myths addressed by Harvard Medical School:
• “Healthy people don't need to be vaccinated.” While it's especially important for people who have a chronic illness to get the flu shot, anyone – even healthy folks – can benefit from being vaccinated. Yearly vaccination against influenza is recommended for everyone older than 6 months of age, including pregnant women.
• “You can't spread the flu if you're feeling well.” Actually, 20% to 30% of people carrying the influenza virus have no symptoms.
• “Feed a cold, starve a fever.” If you have the flu (or a cold) and a fever, you need more fluids. Though you may have no appetite, "starving" yourself will accomplish little – poor nutrition will not help you get better.
• “If you have a high fever with the flu that lasts more than a day or two, antibiotics may be necessary.” Antibiotics work well against bacteria, not for a viral infection like the flu. However, some people do develop a bacterial infection as a complication of the flu, so get checked out if your symptoms drag on or worsen.
Protect yourself and your family – get a flu shot at your health care provider, local pharmacy or Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Call 402-441-8065 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, to schedule your flu shot at the Health Department Clinic. Find more details about the flu, flu shots and flu shot locations at HealthyLincoln.org/flu.
Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you “Health and the City,” a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct any questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.