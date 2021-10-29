What’s new about the flu

• “The flu shot can give me the flu.” This is biologically impossible as the shot does not have the live virus. A low-grade fever, headache and muscle aches may occur after vaccination. Nonetheless, side effects don’t last more than 24-48 hours. People also could just be unlucky and exposed to flu after vaccination but before the vaccine took effect. It takes about two weeks for the body to build protection against the flu.

• "I got the flu shot last year, so I am protected.” You need to get a flu vaccine every year. Flu viruses are constantly changing (much faster than COVID-19), so flu vaccines are usually updated from one season to the next to protect against the viruses that research indicates may be most common during the upcoming flu season. Vaccine and/or natural immunity also wanes over time. Annual vaccination is needed for optimal protection.

• “It’s too early for the flu vaccine.” While influenza is year round, flu activity typically peaks between December and February. It takes time to mount a response, so it’s best to get the vaccine before flu activity starts. Effectiveness wanes quicker among 65+ adults, so July or August is too early for a vaccine. October and November are perfect times.

Here are more flu myths addressed by Harvard Medical School: