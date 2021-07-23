Webinar to focus on why family caregivers matter more than ever

A webinar will focus on "Family caregivers: why they matter more than ever" during the next Caregiver Education Group meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, July 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Julie Masters, PhD, professor and Terry Harvey Chair of Gerontology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, will present the program. Masters was a caregiver for her father, so she has walked the caregiver journey. She will talk about the decreasing numbers in fertility across the globe coupled with the growing aging population, which make the need for family members to provide support greater now than ever.

Caregivers also need to realize how important they are to the care of a loved one. This short program will discuss the need and importance of family members in the care of loved ones.

These monthly Caregiver Education Group meetings previously took place in person at Saint Paul United Methodist Church. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings have been offered via Zoom.

Register for this meeting at go.unl.edu/caregivers-education. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting via Zoom.

If you register and find you aren’t able to attend the live event to participate/ask questions, you will be sent a link to view the recorded session.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0