Webinar to focus on caregivers' self-care

A webinar will focus on how caregivers can recognize their own need for self-care and strategies for achieving self-care during the next Caregiver Education Group meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m.

The presentation will be given by two professionals who will share about caregivers caring for themselves so they are better able to care for those that are in their care. Jen Brown is with the Lincoln Wellness Group. She will lead the discussion on ways to identify warning signs that extra self-care is needed.

Jami Thody is coordinator of the Southeast District Lifespan Respite Network. She will provide information on how to apply for respite, how to search for providers, payment amounts per month provided/exceptional circumstance funds possibilities, and respite events for caregivers. She will share her contact information so participants can obtain the application to apply and help with the process of finding a provider, as well as the amount provided by the network.

Thody will also talk about funding available to have an event for caregivers and ask for ideas.

These monthly caregiver education meetings were canceled for several months at Saint Paul United Methodist Church due to the coronavirus pandemic but have resumed since June via Zoom.

Register for this Zoom meeting at go.unl.edu/caregivers-education.

