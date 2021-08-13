Webinar to address pharmaceutical focus of caregiving

A webinar will address the Pharmaceutical Focus of Caregiving via Zoom on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from noon to 1 p.m.

Dr. Allison Dering-Anderson (Dr. Ally) will present this program, the third in a series sponsored by the Nebraska Caregiver Coalition.

This program will focus on what pharmacists do other than fill prescriptions -- such as advocating for patients and improving patient care. Dering-Anderson will also discuss how medications may affect a loved one and how to monitor his/her medications. Opportunities will be available to ask questions.

Dering-Anderson, PharmD, is a faculty member at the University of Nebraska College of Pharmacy. She coordinates Law and Ethics courses, the Over-the-Counter Products elective, the Point of Care Testing elective and the Immunization course. She is a preceptor for a fourth-year elective in health policy.

Dr. Ally lectures in pharmacy and health care, pharmaceutical care and pharmacotherapy, all with a focus on community pharmacy. Her research and scholarship focus on advancing the services provided by pharmacists in community pharmacies. She works with pharmacists and other health care providers to create collaborative practice agreements to improve patient care.