Wearing masks, taking other precautions vital as Lincoln begins to reopen, Bryan officials say
Wearing masks, taking other precautions vital as Lincoln begins to reopen, Bryan officials say

As Lincoln relaxes restrictions on businesses starting Monday, Bryan Health officials said it's going to be very important for people to continue to follow health guidelines.

On Monday, restaurants will be able to reopen their dining rooms, while limiting customers to 50% of capacity. Businesses that had been ordered closed, including hair and nail salons, massage businesses and tattoo parlors, will be allowed to reopen.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Thursday said she had wanted to extend restrictions another week or two but was disappointed that Gov. Pete Ricketts would not agree to do so.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement, said he understands the "urging of people to get back out there."

But he also said that "obviously there's some concern" about people gathering again.

Bryan officials have said it's very important for people to wear masks when they go out.

Dr. Bill Johnson, a pulmonologist at Bryan, implored people to wear masks, both for their own safety and the safety of other people.

He said the biggest concern is "asymptomatic carriers" -- people who are COVID-19 positive but don't know it because they don't have any symptoms.

Johnson on Thursday referenced charts during a Bryan news conference that showed the risk of disease transmission can be high even for someone wearing a mask if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19 who is not wearing a mask.

If the sick person is the one wearing a mask, the rate of transmission drops considerably, and if both people are wearing masks, the rate is very low. Johnson said some studies have estimated the chance of transmission when both people are wearing masks is less than 2%.

Of wearing masks, Johnson said, "It's vital that we do this for each other."

Bryan officials also stressed that people need to be vigilant about other health guidelines as well, including frequent hand-washing and maintaining at least 6 feet of space from other people.

"If (people) follow the guidelines, we think the risk of opening up diminishes," said Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich. "But if people just feel that everything's OK and we can go back to normal, then we're going to have an issue on our hands."

Woodrich noted that Douglas County is seeing its COVID-19 numbers climb again after it relaxed its restrictions, and he said the same could happen in Lincoln.

He said Lincoln officials are not making reopening decisions in isolation, and they are talking to business owners and having "some very good dialogue about what we could be doing and what we should be doing."

"I think all we can do is work with our officials," Woodrich said. "If we start to see it getting out of control, we're going to have to pull back again."

Bryan officials also expressed concern about Mother's Day on Sunday, with Ravenscroft saying that "conventional wisdom tells us there's going to be some gatherings." Some churches also likely will be opening in Lincoln on Sunday.

"Just adhere to what you know will keep your family safe," he said.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

