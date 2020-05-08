Wearing masks, taking other precautions vital as Lincoln begins to reopen, Bryan officials say

If the sick person is the one wearing a mask, the rate of transmission drops considerably, and if both people are wearing masks, the rate is very low. Johnson said some studies have estimated the chance of transmission when both people are wearing masks is less than 2%.

Of wearing masks, Johnson said, "It's vital that we do this for each other."

Bryan officials also stressed that people need to be vigilant about other health guidelines as well, including frequent hand-washing and maintaining at least 6 feet of space from other people.

"If (people) follow the guidelines, we think the risk of opening up diminishes," said Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich. "But if people just feel that everything's OK and we can go back to normal, then we're going to have an issue on our hands."

Woodrich noted that Douglas County is seeing its COVID-19 numbers climb again after it relaxed its restrictions, and he said the same could happen in Lincoln.

He said Lincoln officials are not making reopening decisions in isolation, and they are talking to business owners and having "some very good dialogue about what we could be doing and what we should be doing."