Wear because you care

How much protection does a mask provide me? Wearing a mask partially protects you, but not completely. Its main effect is to prevent your respiratory droplets from spreading and infecting others if you are infectious – which you can be without knowing it. It also helps remind you not to touch your face. If everyone wears a mask in the recommended circumstances, the risk of spread is very low.

If I wear a mask, do I need to social distance by 6 feet? Yes. Think of it as multiple layers of protection. No layer is 100% effective, but adding layers improves how effective it is.

Can I go to a social gathering with people from outside my household or visit with vulnerable people as long as I wear a mask? Yes, as long as you are also washing your hands, not touching, and keeping your 6-foot distance. Outside is also safer than inside.

If masks are so effective, why aren’t they required during flu season? Other countries do use them regularly (e.g., Japan), so maybe we should consider doing the same. Also, influenza is not as dangerous as coronavirus. The infection fatality rate for coronavirus is 10 to 20 times worse than influenza.

MYTHS