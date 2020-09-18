 Skip to main content
'We will make Husker football work,' mayor says; Health Department likely to green light Halloween
City officials anticipate bars and restaurants will seek special licenses and permits to provide space for increased patrons flocking to their establishments to watch Husker football games when they resume next month, local officials said. 

Already this summer, the city waived certain regulations to allow restaurants to boost their outdoor seating so they could increase their capacity while maintaining social distance. 

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said city staff don't quite know what to expect when Nebraska football opens its delayed season Oct. 24 since fans cannot attend games.

Chancellor Ronnie Green said the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department have worked hand-in-hand since this summer to prepare for the return of football and other athletic events.

Health Department staff have also helped coordinate safety precautions for events at the Lancaster Event Center, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl, the Lincoln Children's Zoo, the Hub & Soul music series and a BMX event, the mayor said.

"We have made these events work, and we will make Husker football work," Gaylor Baird said. 

With 72 new coronavirus cases reported Friday, the Health Department kept the community's COVID-19 risk dial in the mid-orange, or high, category for the third straight week. 

The death Friday of a Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate who had been diagnosed with coronavirus was not included in the Lancaster County death toll, but Gaylor Baird said if an autopsy concluded COVID-19 caused the inmate's death, he would be added.

On Thursday, the county reported two new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 23 since the pandemic began. 

Overall, there have been 5,540 cases in Lancaster County since the pandemic began, with 2,204 documented recoveries.

UNL reported 14 new positive cases Friday, bringing its total to 689 since Aug. 12. Nearly half -- 326 -- came in the last two weeks, according to the university's online dashboard.

Earlier in the week, the health department extended the mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions in the directed health measure to Oct. 31. 

Asked Friday about whether the Health Department might have to restrict Halloween activities, Holmes said the department will develop guidance for how children and families can carry on the candy-seeking tradition.

The directed health measure bars door-to-door sales, but Holmes said he does not believe that ban on peddlers would extend to costumed Halloween revelers.

"I've never been asked to buy anything from a trick-or-treater," he said. 

