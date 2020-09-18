'We will make Husker football work,' mayor says; Health Department likely to green light Halloween

City officials anticipate bars and restaurants will seek special licenses and permits to provide space for increased patrons flocking to their establishments to watch Husker football games when they resume next month, local officials said.
Already this summer, the city waived certain regulations to allow restaurants to boost their outdoor seating so they could increase their capacity while maintaining social distance.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said city staff don't quite know what to expect when Nebraska football opens its delayed season Oct. 24 since fans cannot attend games.
Chancellor Ronnie Green said the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department have worked hand-in-hand since this summer to prepare for the return of football and other athletic events.
Health Department staff have also helped coordinate safety precautions for events at the Lancaster Event Center, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl, the Lincoln Children's Zoo, the Hub & Soul music series and a BMX event, the mayor said.
"We have made these events work, and we will make Husker football work," Gaylor Baird said.
With 72 new coronavirus cases reported Friday, the Health Department kept the community's COVID-19 risk dial in the mid-orange, or high, category for the third straight week.
The death Friday of a Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate who had been diagnosed with coronavirus was not included in the Lancaster County death toll, but Gaylor Baird said if an autopsy concluded COVID-19 caused the inmate's death, he would be added.
On Thursday, the county reported two new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 23 since the pandemic began.
Overall, there have been 5,540 cases in Lancaster County since the pandemic began, with 2,204 documented recoveries.
UNL reported 14 new positive cases Friday, bringing its total to 689 since Aug. 12. Nearly half -- 326 -- came in the last two weeks, according to the university's online dashboard.
Earlier in the week, the health department extended the mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions in the directed health measure to Oct. 31.
Asked Friday about whether the Health Department might have to restrict Halloween activities, Holmes said the department will develop guidance for how children and families can carry on the candy-seeking tradition.
With coronavirus restrictions easing across state, Ricketts says it's time to return to a more normal life
The directed health measure bars door-to-door sales, but Holmes said he does not believe that ban on peddlers would extend to costumed Halloween revelers.
"I've never been asked to buy anything from a trick-or-treater," he said.
Photos: Life in Lincoln during the pandemic
Virus Outbreak Big Ten Football
Memorial Stadium, 9.15
Coronavirus Bible 9.10
Harry's Outdoor Studio
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday, 9.5
Lincoln Southwest volunteers coaches
Weather Feature, 9.1
DMV lines
Mother/son art project 8.30
UNL in-person class, 8.24
UNL first day in person 8.24
UNL first day in person 8.24
Remote learning
Iguana's Pub, 8.21
Farmers Market influencers 8.22
Remote learning
Soccer With Masks, 8.20
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
Back to UNL
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Lincoln mile
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Mask Video DeLones
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Drive-thru Bible School
Mask
Legislature resumes
LPS virus teachers
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Make A Wish
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Children's Museum Reopening
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Eagle Raceway
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Puzzles
O Street cruising
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
Thanks to LJS
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
Herbie Husker Runzas
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Shirts for FEMA
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Nursing Home Horses
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Protest
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Joyo Theatre
Bourbon Theatre
Russ's Market
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
LPS Chromebook pickup
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
