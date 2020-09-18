'We will make Husker football work,' mayor says; Health Department likely to green light Halloween

The death Friday of a Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate who had been diagnosed with coronavirus was not included in the Lancaster County death toll, but Gaylor Baird said if an autopsy concluded COVID-19 caused the inmate's death, he would be added.

On Thursday, the county reported two new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 23 since the pandemic began.

Overall, there have been 5,540 cases in Lancaster County since the pandemic began, with 2,204 documented recoveries.

UNL reported 14 new positive cases Friday, bringing its total to 689 since Aug. 12. Nearly half -- 326 -- came in the last two weeks, according to the university's online dashboard.

Earlier in the week, the health department extended the mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions in the directed health measure to Oct. 31.

Asked Friday about whether the Health Department might have to restrict Halloween activities, Holmes said the department will develop guidance for how children and families can carry on the candy-seeking tradition.

The directed health measure bars door-to-door sales, but Holmes said he does not believe that ban on peddlers would extend to costumed Halloween revelers.