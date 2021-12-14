Watch Now: Youngest preemie born at Bryan to survive is now thriving at home in Lincoln

"Babies born this early aren't ready," Sitzman said.

They can't breathe on their own. Their skin is paper-thin, even translucent. Their hearts often don't function correctly.

While at Bryan, Reece had to have nearly a dozen blood transfusions and spent 45 days on a ventilator.

That's what makes the success of her going home so impressive.

After a stay of 144 days in Bryan's NICU, she left the hospital with Phipps and dad Dillon Martin on Nov. 2. The girl who was born weighing little more than a bottle of soda had grown to more than 8 pounds by then.

Though babies born that premature often suffer a host of physical and neurological problems, Reece has not shown any signs of major complications.

"She is a true miracle," said Kallie Gertsch, a nurse in Bryan's NICU who cared for the infant during much of her stay.

Gertsch, who has spent 14 years as a NICU nurse, said the girl was "definitely the biggest success that I have witnessed."

It turns out she also is the youngest preemie born at Bryan to survive and one of only a few that young ever documented worldwide.