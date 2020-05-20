WATCH NOW: UNL-built app reconfigured to perform COVID-19 contact tracing

ODIN, which for the last five years has been used to track the movements and interactions of its subjects, was already in place and could quickly scale to assist the statewide and national efforts, Khan said.

The app assigns a random string of characters to a user to serve as their identification number, utilizing a phone's Bluetooth technology to passively scan for other users also running the app in proximity every 10 minutes or so.

The anonymous data is sent to a secured server -- only the ID number and time stamp are needed -- until a user contracts the virus. At that point, a notification would be pushed out to the app on any phone that may have come into contact with the infected person in the previous 14 days.

"We never know your phone number or anything personal about you," Khan said. "We just know you're ID 3000, and we need to tell you you may have come into contact with ID 7 at 4:20 p.m. on a Tuesday. ID 7 has the virus, and now it's up to you what you want to do."

Khan is working with NUtech Ventures, which helps UNL researchers to find business partners.