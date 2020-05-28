WATCH NOW: Test Nebraska lab expands capacity to 3,000 daily tests; sample collection is half that

"We're continuing to push the team to get there," Ricketts said. "But it's 1,700 tests we wouldn't have otherwise."

Outside the main entrance at St. Elizabeth earlier Thursday during a news conference to discuss the Test Nebraska lab, its performance and the validation process, Vance announced the hospital lab will "be at the capacity of 3,000 tests per day" beginning Friday.

"The capability and capacity of the lab to get those tests through and through timely is critical," he said. "As of tomorrow, we will be at that 3,000 capacity here at the laboratory, which we are very excited about."

Collection still lagging

While the lab said it will have the capacity to analyze up to 3,000 tests per day — adding to the results from the state's public health lab, other testing done by hospitals like CHI Health and Bryan Health, and corporate laboratories outside the state — Test Nebraska has fallen short of collecting that many swabs to date.

Three testing sites have been operating in Nebraska's largest cities — Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island — as well as in locations experiencing local outbreaks of COVID-19 such as Lexington, Schuyler and Crete, which have all seen surges in case numbers in recent weeks.