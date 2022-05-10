Watch now: Risk dial moves to yellow as COVID-19 cases climb in Lincoln

The COVID-19 honeymoon appears to be over in Lincoln.

Citing rising case numbers, city officials Tuesday announced that the COVID-19 risk dial is moving into the low yellow range, which signifies a moderate risk of spread of the disease. The risk dial had been in the green, or low-risk, range since late March.

The increase in the risk dial will not lead to any directed health measures as of now, said Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez, but city officials will continue to monitor the situation.

The move comes after the number of COVID-19 cases has nearly tripled in the past two weeks. Lancaster County had 301 cases last week, a 190% increase over the 104 it recorded in the week that ended April 23.

The rise in cases coincides with a sharp increase in the number of people testing positive. The positivity rate climbed to 13.3% last week, the highest it's been in nearly three months.

Lancaster County's case numbers are rising much faster on a percentage basis than the state as a whole. In the week that ended Sunday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,162 cases, which is up about 65% from two weeks ago.

The surge in cases has been driven largely by the BA.2 variant of the omicron strain of COVID-19. As of May 4, the most recent data available, BA.2 had shown up in 80% of positive tests that underwent genomic sequencing statewide.

Despite the sharp increase locally, Lopez said it's still "unclear whether the increase in cases will lead to a larger surge."

The good news is that so far, the sharp rise in cases has not led to a similar rise in hospitalizations.

There were 30 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals as of Tuesday, the highest number since March 21, but Lopez said none of the patients are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

Over the past month, the seven-day daily average of hospitalized patients has hovered between about 15 and 20 patients.

Statewide hospitalizations stood at 65 as of Monday night, the highest since April 4. Six patients are in the ICU.

Lopez said most of the people being hospitalized are either unvaccinated or they are older people who have not gotten second booster shots.

She said there have recently been a couple of outbreaks at senior living facilities, which has led to several hospitalizations.

Another piece of good news is that patients who are hospitalized are getting better quicker and needing less care, which means fewer of them are dying.

There has not been a death of a Lancaster County resident so far this month, and there have only been four since the start of March. That compares with 72 in January and February.

Lopez encouraged people to get vaccinated if they haven't been and to get booster shots if they are eligible. About 67% of Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated and about 60% of those eligible for a booster shot have gotten one.

