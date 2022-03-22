Watch Now: Risk dial moves to green as COVID-19 continues to loosen grip on Lincoln

A continued, sustained drop in COVID-19 cases has moved the local risk dial to a place it's rarely been during the pandemic: green.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez on Tuesday said the local situation has improved enough to justify moving the dial to the green range, which represents a low risk of the spread of the disease.

"Our local indicators have dropped rapidly," Lopez said, noting that the risk dial was in the red range, or severe, as recently as early February.

Last week, Lancaster County recorded only 89 COVID-19 cases, the lowest weekly total since July 2. The test positivity rate also was at its lowest level since July 2021 and has now been below 5% for three weeks in a row.

Weekly cases have declined more than 98% since hitting a pandemic high of 4,961 the week ending Jan. 15.

The drop in cases has also led to a sharp drop in hospitalizations and deaths.

The rolling daily average number of COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals was 29 at the end of last week. And the county has had only two deaths in March, compared with 32 in February and 39 in January. The last coronavirus-related death was reported nearly two weeks ago.

“We have reached this milestone because of you — our residents — and the positive actions you have taken to protect yourself and others,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Gaylor Baird also made a point to thank the public health team for its work throughout the pandemic, her emotions showing as she singled out Lopez as "my favorite nurse of all who led the way from Day 1."

The dramatic improvement in local case numbers mirrors statistics statewide. Total COVID-19 cases in Nebraska last week hit their lowest level since early June, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, and the 119 hospitalizations as of Monday night were the fewest since late July.

Moving the local risk dial to green is mostly symbolic, as all county-mandated COVID-19 restrictions have already been eliminated.

The risk dial returning to green will, however, mean some minor changes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which will do away with its remaining mask requirements.

People are still required to wear masks on city buses and on other forms of public transportation, and Lincoln's hospitals still require all visitors to wear masks.

Since the risk dial was implemented in May 2020, it hasn't enjoyed much time in the green. It debuted in the orange range and did not move into the green for the first time until mid-May of last year, and it stayed there for a little more than two months.

How long the risk dial will stay in green this time is anybody's guess.

"Green is a great place to be, and I really want to thank everyone who helped us get there," Lopez said. "However, the future course of the pandemic remains uncertain."

She said it's important for everyone to stay flexible and expect that if conditions change, "we will reevaluate current recommendations and make adjustments as necessary."

Lopez and Gaylor Baird both recommended that people get vaccinated if they haven't yet and/or get their booster shot.

Though case counts have continued to drop both locally and nationally, many experts predict the U.S. will see another wave caused by the BA.2 strain of the omicron variant, which has caused surges over the past few weeks in countries in Asia and Europe.

About one-third of cases in the U.S. last week were attributed to BA.2, according to the CDC, but the strain accounted for about half the cases in the Northeast.

Also, many cities have shown upticks in the amount of virus particles found in wastewater sampling, which is often a precursor to an increase in cases.

Dr. Eric Topol, head of Scripps Research Translational Institute, said he believes it's inevitable that the U.S. will see an uptick in cases soon due to BA.2.

“Keep your guard up,” Topol said. “This is not over.”

The good news locally is that wastewater monitoring done by Lincoln Transportation and Utilities so far has not shown an uptick in viral particles, Lopez said.

The first BA.2 case in Lancaster County was reported Tuesday.

"Our community's in a better place, at least for now," Lopez said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

