WATCH NOW: Ricketts eyes growing coronavirus hospitalizations in Lincoln, Omaha

Working on the production line in meat processing plants shoulder to shoulder, and usually across from other workers, is "an environment in which it is very difficult to do social distancing," Ricketts told Costa in response to questions about Nebraska's large number of infected workers.

The plants have implemented some safety protection measures, including erection of plastic barriers between workers, to help shield them in lieu of attempting to adhere to the current norm of 6 feet of physical separation that is in effect elsewhere during the coronavirus outbreak.

Worker safety is the primary responsibility of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the governor noted.

"We don't have any regulatory role in the state of Nebraska," Ricketts said. "We offer best practices."

While OSHA is the regulatory agency in charge of the health and safety of meatpacking workers, states are permitted to institute requirements of their own as long as they are at least as effective as OSHA's standards in terms of protecting workers.

Worker advocates have called for institution of the 6 feet of distancing rule while encouraging companies to adjust to such a requirement by altering or adding production shifts.