Watch Now: Ricketts calls on federal government to 'get up more vaccines'

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday the best way the federal government can assist Nebraska in speeding up its COVID-19 vaccination program is to "get us more vaccines" and, if it does, the state is organized and prepared to take it from there.

The current supply is consistent with what was promised, the governor said, "but the demand is always bigger than supply."

That is dramatically apparent as Nebraska moves into the next phase of opening up vaccinations to people 65 and older. That's an estimated 500,000 Nebraskans.

Ricketts on Friday said the state's allotment of about 23,500 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will "stay consistent for the next several weeks."

Estimates are that all people in that new category statewide, including critical infrastructure workers, will not be vaccinated until almost June at the current pace of vaccine supply.

The majority of the state's public health districts have moved to vaccinating the priority group that includes Nebraskans 65 and over. But health districts in the large cities, Lincoln-Lancaster County and Douglas County, are still a week or more away from completing vaccinations of health care workers.