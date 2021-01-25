Watch Now: Ricketts calls on federal government to 'get up more vaccines'

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday the best way the federal government can assist Nebraska in speeding up its COVID-19 vaccination program is to "get us more vaccines" and, if it does, the state is organized and prepared to take it from there.
The current supply is consistent with what was promised, the governor said, "but the demand is always bigger than supply."
That is dramatically apparent as Nebraska moves into the next phase of opening up vaccinations to people 65 and older. That's an estimated 500,000 Nebraskans.
Ricketts on Friday said the state's allotment of about 23,500 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will "stay consistent for the next several weeks."
Estimates are that all people in that new category statewide, including critical infrastructure workers, will not be vaccinated until almost June at the current pace of vaccine supply.
The majority of the state's public health districts have moved to vaccinating the priority group that includes Nebraskans 65 and over. But health districts in the large cities, Lincoln-Lancaster County and Douglas County, are still a week or more away from completing vaccinations of health care workers.
The latest vaccination figures available Sunday evening showed that 137,000 of the state's allocated 221,000 doses have been administered, but it's the gap between those numbers that has many questioning the state's implementation.
On Monday, Ricketts reiterated what state officials have said previously that much of the gap involves delays in reporting doses administered through the federal pharmacy program focused on long-term care center residents and staff.
Meanwhile, Ricketts said, the percentage of hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients statewide has slipped below the 10% figure that could trigger removal of most COVID-19 restrictions in the state other than a quarantine period for anyone exposed to the virus.
Ricketts urged Nebraskans 65 and older to contact their physicians if they experience coronavirus symptoms to see if they can obtain early treatments that could avoid hospitalizations.
As of Sunday night, coronavirus patients occupy 392 of 4,069 staffed hospital beds.
Also during the governor's news briefing, Ricketts urged state support for non-public schools through scholarship programs that promote "educational freedom." He expressed support for $2 million a year in funding for school choice scholarships and increased funding for a textbook loan program.
"It doesn't take money from public schools," Ricketts said.
The governor hosted two invited speakers at the news briefing to promote School Choice Week.
