Watch Now: Nebraskans urged to get COVID-19 vaccinations, ignore social media chatter to the contrary

Reichmuth said he has been vaccinated "with no problems."

Ricketts, who has said he will be vaccinated when his turn comes months from now after the vaccine is administered to frontline health care workers, residents and staff in long-term care facilities, essential workers, older Nebraskans and others on the priority list, handed Reichmuth and Boddy a spotlight to make the case for vaccination at his Monday briefing.

The governor, who said he was tested for the virus once again on Sunday in advance of the Christmas holiday with favorable results, called the vaccine "a miracle of modern medicine" following its development in less than a year and trials showing it to be 95% effective.

The state is receiving 32,000 doses from Moderna this week and is banking 11,700 Pfizer doses to launch pharmacy-led vaccination in long-term care facilities next week, Ricketts said.

Hospitalization figures showed COVID-19 patients occupying 582 of 4,067 staffed hospital beds in the state as of Sunday night, far below the 25% figure that once appeared possible when hospitalization rates were soaring.

Hospitalizations in Nebraska are now at their lowest level since late October.