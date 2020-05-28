You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: Meatpacking plant outbreak spawns coronavirus cluster at Lincoln business, health director says
breaking top story

A coronavirus outbreak among workers at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete has spread to employees of Universal Cold Storage in Lincoln, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Thursday. 

Contact tracers have identified 31 cases associated with Universal Cold Storage, including 24 employees and seven of their close contacts, she said. 

Investigations revealed many of the Universal Cold Storage workers who contracted COVID-19 are relatives or close contacts with Smithfield workers, Lopez said. 

Lancaster County crosses threshold of 1,000 COVID-19 cases

To date, 319 of Lancaster County's 1,135 coronavirus cases stem directly from the Smithfield outbreak in Crete. Nearly 500 cases have been confirmed in Saline County.

Locally, contact tracers have identified two more cases each associated with Smithfield's Lincoln plant and the Smart Chicken plant in Waverly, and both now have 27 total cases, Lopez said. 

On Thursday, Lincoln hospitals cared for 35 COVID-19 patients, including 23 from Lancaster County. Twelve of the patients required ventilators. 

While 15 new cases were reported Thursday, the county's rate of positive tests remained at 7.8%, which is lower than the state average. 

Health Department: Several factors affect trajectory of COVID-19 test results

Lancaster County did not record any new deaths from the virus Thursday, and the local death toll remained at nine. 

To open her briefing, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird noted the grim milestone marked Wednesday when the U.S. surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths. 

"We must not let this sad occasion go unnoticed," she said.

"We can best honor their lives by doing all we can to keep each other safe and to keep this virus from spreading further." 

Worker shortage concerns loom in immigrant-heavy meatpacking
Tyson reports 212 COVID-19 cases at its Madison plant

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Husker News