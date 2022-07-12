Watch now: Lincoln's COVID-19 risk dial is moving back to orange

Lancaster County's COVID-19 risk dial is moving higher after cases rose sharply last week.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Tuesday that the risk dial is moving from the elevated yellow range to the low orange range. It's the first time the dial has been in orange, which signifies a high risk of virus spread, since the end of February.

The move comes as the number of COVID-19 cases has hit a nearly five-month high.

Lancaster County recorded 671 cases last week, a 20% increase over the previous week and the highest weekly total since the week ending Feb. 12.

With the rise in cases, hospitalizations also have started to creep up. There were 47 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Lincoln, the highest total since early March. The rolling daily average of hospitalizations is now 39, up 50% since the end of June.

And the county has already reported two COVID-19 deaths in July, which ties May for the most in a full month since March.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said other indicators also are trending in the wrong direction. The test positivity rate last week was more than 22%, the highest it's been since late January, and the number of virus particles in wastewater sampling has more than doubled over the past three weeks.

"We’re seeing higher levels of COVID-19 in the community, which means we’re more likely to come into contact with someone who has the virus," Lopez said.

The local COVID-19 situation pretty much mirrors Nebraska as a whole.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state had 3,535 new cases for the week that ended Friday. That was up less than 3% from the previous week, but it's up nearly 30% from two weeks ago.

Daily hospitalizations in Nebraska averaged 168 for the week, up 11% from 151 the prior week. There were 186 Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, the highest figure since early March.

The rise in cases is likely being driven by more infectious variants of the omicron strain of the disease.

"The original omicron variant is gone now," Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the infectious diseases division at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said in an article last week on the Nebraska Medicine website. "Currently subvariants of omicron are circulating, including BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1."

As of Thursday, those variants were responsible for 83% of cases in the state, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The BA.5 variant, which is highly transmissible and appears to be better at escaping immunity from vaccines or previous infections, alone accounted for 45% of cases.

Lopez said the increase in Lancaster County definitely is "being driven by BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants."

Despite the rise in cases and hospitalizations, she said the Health Department is not considering instituting a mask mandate or any other directed health measures at this time.

However, the change to orange does mean that recommended health guidance changes. It's now recommended that people wear masks in indoor settings when they can't keep their distance from others and also when they have potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Lopez also encouraged people to get vaccinated if they haven't been and to get a booster shot if they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccines are now available to all people ages 6 months and older.

The availability of vaccines for young children has led to a small spike in vaccine demand, with the number of doses administered over the past two weeks the highest it's been in four months.

However, there has not been the same level of interest as there has been with other groups. Lopez said about 600 children under age 5 have been vaccinated since the vaccine became available about three weeks ago.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.