Watch now: Lincoln officials tout COVID-19 booster as cases decline slightly

Though Lancaster County's COVID-19 situation remains stable, officials say now is not the time to get complacent.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 456 cases for the week ending Saturday, down from 475 the week before. It was the second-lowest weekly total since the beginning of June.

Other indicators showed positive signs as well. The seven-day average number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell from 39 to 33, the test positivity rate declined slightly and the number of virus particles detected in wastewater particles remained steady.

"Currently, our local situation is holding steady," Health Director Pat Lopez said.

She announced that the Health Department's COVID-19 risk dial will remain in elevated-yellow for the fourth week in a row.

Despite the positive signs, Lopez encouraged people to stay up to date on their vaccinations.

She said 74% of COVID-19 cases over the past month have been in people who either weren't vaccinated or were not up to date on their booster shots.

Lopez also noted that the potential for an increase in cases will go up as we enter fall and winter, "due to people spending more time indoors where respiratory illnesses like COVID can spread more easily."

She said the latest booster shot, which targets both the original strain of COVID-19, as well as the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants causing most of the current cases, are now available at the Health Department.

Anyone who has completed a primary COVID-19 vaccine series can get the new booster shot, even if they haven't yet gotten a booster. In addition, anyone who's already had two or three booster shots can get it as long as it's been at least two months since their last shot.

Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a Lincoln pulmonologist, said that while the vaccine may not prevent people from getting sick, it's very effective at keeping them out of the hospital.

"I don't think I've had anybody (in the hospital) that truly was up to date with their vaccinations," Reichmuth said.

He also noted that people who are vaccinated who get COVID-19 are less likely to experience long COVID symptoms.

Lopez said the Health Department will be holding two vaccine clinics at Lincoln Northeast High School: Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30-11 a.m. The clinics are for anyone 65 and older and for those 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

The new booster shot also is available at many pharmacies in Lincoln to anyone who is eligible, which is basically anyone 12 and older who has had at least two shots of the Pfizer vaccine or anyone 18 and older who has had two shots of the Moderna vaccine.

The Nebraska Infectious Diseases Society recommended at a meeting Saturday that all Nebraskans, including children, who haven’t done so already get their primary COVID-19 vaccines. Those eligible for the new, updated boosters should get them as soon as possible. The new shots provide additional protection against omicron strains BA.4 and BA.5.

According to data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the BA.5 variant accounted for 86% of all cases in the state as of Sept. 3, while the BA4.6 variant accounted for 8%.

Statewide, COVID-19 cases declined sharply last week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Nebraska added 2,121 new cases, down 28% from 2,936 the previous week.

By percentage, that drop was the steepest since early April, and it put Nebraska cases at their lowest level since late May. Much of the state now is in the CDC’s “low” community level. The community levels are a measure of how COVID-19 is impacting communities, based on cases and hospitalizations.

The Nebraska trend mirrored what’s happening nationally.

U.S. virus cases fell 22% last week, by percentage the biggest drop in six months. U.S. cases have now fallen for seven consecutive weeks and are at their lowest level since early May.

Hospitalizations also continued to decline. A daily average of 174 Nebraskans were in hospitals with COVID-19 last week, down from 198 the previous week.