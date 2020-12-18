Watch now: Lincoln officials express optimism about pandemic direction as more businesses face citations

"Boy, are we in a lot better shape than we were before," he said.

Both hospital systems vaccinated hundreds of workers this week, and 228 members of Lincoln Fire & Rescue also received the vaccine.

Lopez noted that case numbers last week dropped by more than 30%, and they are on track to decline significantly again this week, a drop that could rival what the city saw after it instituted its mask mandate in July.

In the three weeks after the mandate was implemented July 20, cases dropped 57%, Lopez said.

The decline in case numbers and hospitalizations was not enough to move the local COVID-19 risk dial out of the red, however. While many indicators the Health Department tracks — cases, hospitalizations, test positivity rate — have improved, they still remain higher than they were in late October, the last time the dial was in the orange range, she said.

"It is going to take longer than just two weeks to come down to an overall safer level and to move the dial out of red," Lopez said.

One metric that has yet to show marked improvement is the county's death toll. Lancaster County added two deaths Friday, bringing the total in December to 56.