 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Lincoln officials express optimism about pandemic direction as more businesses face citations
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Watch now: Lincoln officials express optimism about pandemic direction as more businesses face citations

{{featured_button_text}}

People listening in on Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's weekly COVID-19 briefing Friday heard something they haven't heard in a long time: optimism.

The arrival of the first doses of the vaccine, combined with falling case numbers and hospitalizations, had local officials expressing a level of hope that hasn't been present for months.

Gaylor Baird said many indicators are trending in the right direction, "which gives us a lot of hope for the future."

Lancaster County reported 149 new COVID-19 cases Friday, giving it 809 for the week ending Saturday. That puts the county on track to see its second straight week of declining COVID-19 cases.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said the seven-day rolling daily average of cases has dropped by more than half in less than two weeks. On Dec. 5, the average was 302 daily cases, she said. As of Thursday, it was 146.

Hospitalizations in Lincoln stood at 86 on Friday, down from a week ago and 140 on Dec. 4.

Derek Vance, president of CHI St. Elizabeth, said it's been an exciting week, with "a lot of positive energy around the vaccine.

Lancaster County has 'turned a corner,' Health Department says as it relaxes restrictions on bars, gatherings

"I'm really excited for how it has felt at the hospitals this week," Vance said.

Russ Gronewold, president and CEO of Bryan Health, shared in the optimistic tone.

"Boy, are we in a lot better shape than we were before," he said.

Both hospital systems vaccinated hundreds of workers this week, and 228 members of Lincoln Fire & Rescue also received the vaccine.

Lopez noted that case numbers last week dropped by more than 30%, and they are on track to decline significantly again this week, a drop that could rival what the city saw after it instituted its mask mandate in July.

In the three weeks after the mandate was implemented July 20, cases dropped 57%, Lopez said.

The decline in case numbers and hospitalizations was not enough to move the local COVID-19 risk dial out of the red, however. While many indicators the Health Department tracks — cases, hospitalizations, test positivity rate — have improved, they still remain higher than they were in late October, the last time the dial was in the orange range, she said.

"It is going to take longer than just two weeks to come down to an overall safer level and to move the dial out of red," Lopez said.

Nebraska plans to embark on vaccinations at long-term care facilities

One metric that has yet to show marked improvement is the county's death toll. Lancaster County added two deaths Friday, bringing the total in December to 56.

Gaylor Baird said that amounts to about 40% of the total COVID-19 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. Thirty-four of the deaths this month have been residents of long-term care facilities, county officials said.

Lopez said the decline in cases and hospitalizations should lead to fewer deaths in the coming weeks.

Also, vaccinations of staff and residents at long-term care facilities are slated to start later this month.

The county relaxed its directed health measures Friday, allowing bars that don't serve food to reopen for in-person business and increasing the capacity for in-person gatherings.

Gaylor Baird thanked the "vast majority" of businesses, especially restaurants and bars, "for making sacrifices and helping to protect our community and prevent further illness and suffering."

However, some businesses have not been cooperating. According to court records, 15 citations have been issued for alleged health violations by several businesses from Dec. 8 through Thursday. That included four citations against both Madsen's Bowling & Billiards and The Night Before, and three against Grata.

City Attorney Yohance Christie said most of the citations were either for businesses staying open past designated closing time or being open when they were not allowed to be.

Watch now: First Nebraska health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccines

SCENES IN LINCOLN:

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

See VP Pence and surgeon general receive Covid-19 vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News