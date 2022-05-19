Watch now: Lincoln cardiac arrest survival rate is double the national average, LFR reports

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is applauding its staff’s vigorous work to make the city one of the safest places for cardiac arrest victims.

At a news conference Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said LFR personnel had saved 20.3% of residents experiencing cardiac arrest in 2021. This number is significantly higher than the national average — 9.1%.

Last year, LFR staff saved 30 people experiencing cardiac arrest.

Thursday's news conference coincided with National Emergency Medical Services Week. Gaylor Baird commended the efforts of paramedics, hospitals and LFR's administrators.

“These survival statistics are the result of a team effort,” she said. “Our residents and our visitors are well served by their dedication and professionalism.”

The mayor, along with Battalion Chief Jamie Pospisil and LFR Medical Director John Krueger, shared data from the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES).

The CARES report found that survival rates in Lincoln had improved significantly from 2020, when 16.9% of victims survived.

Krueger said the success of LFR is due to its holistic approach. All sectors of the emergency response system receive extensive training to handle cardiac arrest incidents.

Lincoln citizens are also more likely to perform CPR on cardiac arrest victims than in other towns. While an average 40.2% of residents nationwide gave first aid, 62.7% of Lincolnites offered medical assistance during an emergency.

Krueger attributes higher CPR rates to the 911 operators’ abilities to walk callers through the process.

Krueger, Gaylor Baird and Pospisil all praised each department involved in emergency response. Because of their work, several people in Lincoln received a second chance at life, they said.

“Our community brought 30 people back to life from sudden cardiac arrest. These people are now back at home, work, school, and with their families,” Krueger said. “If we were a completely average community, statistically, we should’ve saved 13 people.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

