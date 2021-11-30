Watch Now: Health director touts Lancaster County's lower COVID-19 death rate

Mask mandates are also aimed at preventing hospitalizations, and though the number of COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals hit 108 on Tuesday, the highest number in two months, the area is doing better than much of the rest of the state.

Lincoln's average number of daily hospitalizations has stayed within a narrow range of between 90 and 100 for more than a month, and while that's a relatively high level, the city has not seen the spike that some other areas of the state are now seeing.

On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 551 hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide, the highest number since December of last year. The number of hospitalized patients in Nebraska has risen more than 50% in just over a month.

The Douglas County Health Department reported 274 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, the highest number in more than 10 months. Hospital officials there are so concerned they scheduled a joint news conference for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the situation.

A news release announcing the conference noted that the sickest patients on ventilators are now people in the 18-40 age range.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard says 35% of ICU beds are currently taken by COVID-19 patients. In many health districts, however, that number is much higher.