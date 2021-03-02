 Skip to main content
Watch now: First shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine reaches Lancaster County
editor's pick alert top story

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, Feb, 18, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

The arrival of 3,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Lancaster County will expedite the local health department's effort to inoculate essential workers and help protect homebound residents from COVID-19, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday. 

Before Tuesday's special delivery, Lancaster County had already expected to receive its largest weekly vaccine shipment to date of 8,190 primarily Pfizer doses, she said. 

"We can now see brighter days ahead," Lopez said during a news conference on the local pandemic response. 

The Health Department will hold its next clinic for residents 70 years and older and their spouses at the Speedway Sports Complex, 345 Speedway Circle, on Wednesday.

Vaccination site

Previously vaccinated seniors will receive their second doses at clinics later in the week, and the Health Department on Saturday will begin inoculating K-12 educators who are 61 and older, along with certain teachers working with children who cannot wear a mask, she said. 

Vaccinating that initial group of educators is a first step toward inoculating an estimated 20,000 school teachers, college professors and staff in Lancaster County.

At the same time, Lancaster County continues to work through the general population age 65 and over included in Phase 1B of the state's prioritization plan, along with essential workers. 

Lopez said state guidelines for allocating doses to local health departments determine the time frame necessary to get everyone a shot.

Currently, the state allocates vaccines based on county population without consideration of percentages of prioritized groups such as educators, for example.

To date, almost 29,000 Lancaster County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the Health Department. That's about 20% of the state total of 147,500 people with two doses.

Lancaster County's population represents about 17% of Nebraska's total.

Lopez said local officials are still working through where specifically to distribute the Johnson & Johnson doses, but some would likely be designated for homebound residents still awaiting a vaccination.

On Tuesday, officials with the Douglas County Health Department announced their plan to deploy all 5,000 initial doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in mass clinics for educators Saturday.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday directed states to prioritize vaccinating teachers with the goal of getting at least one dose of vaccine to all teachers by the end of March.

Unlike the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the initial Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots.

As vaccination efforts continue to ramp up locally, Lancaster County's coronavirus indicators have leveled off.

The Health Department has decided to keep its risk dial in the mid-yellow zone, representing moderate COVID-19 risk, for the third straight week. 

The Health Department on Tuesday confirmed 83 new cases of coronavirus but no new deaths. 

Lincoln hospitals cared for 40 coronavirus patients Tuesday, including 25 from Lancaster County. 

Health Department investigators continue to keep tabs on local transmission of the California variant that infected a Lancaster County resident in his 60s, Lopez said. 

Proliferation of variant coronavirus strains in the U.S. remains a concern for Lopez and her staff, so they continue to recommend people socially distance and wear masks until a large enough segment of the population has been vaccinated, she said. 

She does not believe Lancaster County should lift its local mask mandate, and she cited Grand Island as an example of a community that eased its mask mandate only to experience an outbreak in a meatpacking plant, she said. 

"It is a really important example of why the masks make a difference," Lopez said. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

