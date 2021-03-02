Watch now: First shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine reaches Lancaster County

The arrival of 3,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Lancaster County will expedite the local health department's effort to inoculate essential workers and help protect homebound residents from COVID-19, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday.

Before Tuesday's special delivery, Lancaster County had already expected to receive its largest weekly vaccine shipment to date of 8,190 primarily Pfizer doses, she said.

"We can now see brighter days ahead," Lopez said during a news conference on the local pandemic response.

The Health Department will hold its next clinic for residents 70 years and older and their spouses at the Speedway Sports Complex, 345 Speedway Circle, on Wednesday.

Previously vaccinated seniors will receive their second doses at clinics later in the week, and the Health Department on Saturday will begin inoculating K-12 educators who are 61 and older, along with certain teachers working with children who cannot wear a mask, she said.

Vaccinating that initial group of educators is a first step toward inoculating an estimated 20,000 school teachers, college professors and staff in Lancaster County.