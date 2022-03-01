Watch now: COVID-19 risk dial drops to yellow as cases, hospitalizations continue to decline

The steady march of the local COVID-19 risk dial into safer territory continued Tuesday.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez announced that the risk dial moved from the low-orange to the mid-yellow range, where it hasn't been since late October, as cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.

The decline to yellow means indoor mask wearing is no longer recommended for healthy people who have no symptoms of COVID-19, although it is still required in some places, including hospitals, airports and on public transportation.

Lancaster County recorded only 264 COVID-19 cases last week, which is the lowest weekly total since late July. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 locally fell to 41 on Tuesday, also the lowest level since late July.

The case numbers do not include people who test positive through a home test. Leah Bucco-White, a spokeswoman for the Health Department, said there have been roughly 60 positive results reported through the department's online form, which went live approximately two weeks ago.

"We’re happy to see sustained improvement in our local situation,” Lopez said. “At the same time, we’re also aware of how quickly our situation can change. The future of this pandemic remains uncertain, but right now, we are very encouraged by our progress.”

Nearly every indicator used to set the risk dial improved over the past week, and she said she is more optimistic now than at the same point last year, largely because of the high vaccination rate and the availability of treatments to battle the disease.

"Right now I feel greatly encouraged by where we are as a community and where we're moving forward to," Lopez said.

The decline in cases and hospitalizations locally mirrors what is happening statewide. Nebraska recorded only 968 cases last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and its per-capita case rate was the lowest in the nation, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Hospitalizations at the state level have also declined sharply. As of Monday night, the total stood at 267, its lowest level since mid-August.

The one statistic that has yet to improve is deaths from COVID-19. Thirty-two Lancaster County residents died of COVID-19 in February, which was only a slight decline from 39 in January.

Deaths often lag cases and hospitalizations, however, so it will likely take longer for that statistic to decline. Lopez said there were no local deaths to report Tuesday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

