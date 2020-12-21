Watch Now: Bryan using self-service kiosks for COVID-19 screenings

Bryan Health said Monday that it is now using COVID-19 self-screening kiosks at entrances to its East and West Campus hospitals.

The kiosks remind visitors, employees and others of the requirement to wear masks in the building, ask two COVID-19 screening questions, take temperatures and provide stickers for entry.

Bryan said in a news release that it has placed 21 of the kiosks at various public and employee entrances at the two Lincoln hospitals. It said the kiosks are designed to speed up and make the screening process easier while reducing the need to have staff doing screening activities.

It also allowed the health system to open entrances to employees and providers that previously were closed.

Ellen Beans, Bryan's director of volunteers and customer care, said the screening process has taken "many, many hours of staff time" since Bryan instituted it in March.

Bryan purchased the kiosks from Nanonation, a Lincoln company that makes digital signage. Nanonation in May announced it had created a temperature screening kiosk for companies to use during the pandemic, and Beans said Bryan used one of those devices, which "worked great."