Watch now: Bryan official follows through on pandemic pledge to get inked

bryan tattoo

The tattoo Bob Ravenscroft got on his right arm has Roman numerals for 2020-2022 along with the words "truth" and "honesty" joined together by a bold capital "H" and "1 Corinthians 13:4-7," a Bible verse that talks about what love is, and what it isn't.

 Bryan Health, courtesy photo

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when local hospitals were asking for donations of supplies, especially personal protective equipment, one business stepped up in a big way.

Among many donations to Bryan Health in March 2020 were 29,000 surgical gloves from Iron Brush Tattoo.

The next day, during one of Bryan's many news briefings, Bob Ravenscroft, the company's vice president of advancement, made a promise.

COVID ceremony

Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement and chief development officer for Bryan Health, speaks during a ceremony to mark the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic March 15.

"To the good folks at Iron Brush Tattoo: When we get through this, I don’t currently have one, but I’m coming in to get a tattoo,” he said.

Earlier this month, nearly two years later, Ravenscroft followed through on his promise.

The tattoo on his right arm has Roman numerals for 2020-2022 along with the words "truth" and "honesty" joined together by a bold capital "H" and "1 Corinthians 13:4-7," a Bible verse that talks about what love is, and what it isn't.

The staff at Iron Brush declined to take payment for the tattoo and instead encouraged Ravenscroft to buy the Bryan nurses a beer to thank them for their work.

He took the suggestion to heart and last week delivered gift cards from a local brewery to nursing staff at both Bryan West and East campuses.

“The honor of working with all of our staff the last two years under previously unimaginable circumstances was awe inspiring and absolutely incredible,” Ravenscroft said. “I hope they enjoy this gesture on behalf of Iron Brush Tattoo and all of us at Bryan.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

