Watch Now: Bells toll for 488 Bryan patients lost to COVID-19

Mary Jo Tietjen was at bell choir practice at her church on a recent Wednesday night when the choir's director, Nancy Youngman, got a call from Bryan Health asking if they'd be willing to participate in a remembrance ceremony for patients who have died of COVID-19.

On Tuesday at Bryan East Campus, Tietjen, a registered nurse manager for Bryan, and four other members of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church hand bell choir, including another Bryan staffer, Patty Butler, rang their bells to remember the 488 people who have died at Bryan from COVID-19 since the pandemic started two years ago.

A similar service took place at the same time Tuesday at Bryan West Campus.

Even though Tietjen hasn't been involved in direct patient care of COVID-19 patients, many of the people she supervises have.

"It's quite emotional," she said.

Those emotions were on stark display Tuesday, as Bryan staffers recounted both the joy of helping nurse people back to health and the sadness of losing those who succumbed to the disease.

Bob Ravenscroft's voice broke as he talked about how many COVID-19 patients the hospital system has cared for over the past two years.

Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement, praised the valiant work of nurses, respiratory therapists and others who helped ensure more than 3,300 patients got better and went home.

"I shudder to think how many times these bells would have rung," without that hard work, he said.

Nina Redl, a chaplain at Bryan who was there for many of the patients who died and their families, stressed the importance of the support that staff members provided to each other.

"None of us could have gotten through the last two years if it hadn't been for the people we work with closest, for the people we can lean on, the people we can trust, the people we hold close to as our work family," she said.

