Washington County reports COVID-19 death

Three Rivers Public Health Department reported Monday the first COVID-19 related death in Washington County.

The man in his 90s had underlying health conditions and was previously reported as a confirmed case in Washington County.

Three Rivers Health Director Terra Uhing did not say the death was connected to Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair, but as of March 31, 19 coronavirus cases were linked to Carter Place residents and staff.

Carter House residents were moved out of the facility temporarily to a number of neighboring health care facilities and hospitals. While empty, a complete deep cleaning of the facility was to have occurred. It is unknown if residents have returned.

The death is the 18th reported in Nebraska. In 13 cases, the victim has been 70 or older.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 871 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSLegislature

