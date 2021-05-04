Walmart, Sam's Club now offering no-appointment COVID-19 vaccinations

Add Walmart and Sam's Club to the places where you can now get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

The retail giant on Tuesday announced that it is now offering walk-in shots at all of its more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, including 46 in Nebraska.

In Lincoln, that includes all four Walmart locations and both Sam's Clubs. When the company started offering the vaccine in Lincoln about a month ago, it was only available at two Walmart locations.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health & wellness.

Walmart joins Hy-Vee among local pharmacies that are offering walk-in vaccinations. Both, however, also accept appointments.

The moves come as vaccines are widely available and fewer people are choosing to get a shot. Lancaster County last week gave first shots to about 3,200 people, the lowest weekly total since the week ending Dec. 25, which was when the vaccine effort was in its very early stages and supply was severely limited.