Walmart now offering COVID-19 vaccine at 2 Lincoln locations

As demand for COVID-19 vaccines continues to increase in Lancaster County, so do the options for people to get vaccinated.

Walmart on Wednesday confirmed that it now is offering vaccine appointments at two of its Lincoln locations: 4600 N. 27th St. and 2500 Jamie Lane. The company also said it is offering the vaccine at four Omaha-area locations.

Walmart was among the first pharmacies to participate in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in Nebraska, rolling out vaccine at stores in some smaller Nebraska cities nearly two months ago.

It said at the time it was focusing its vaccination efforts "on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care."

With the addition of Walmart, Lincoln residents now have several pharmacy options to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Walgreens last week said it was now offering shots at some locations. Vaccines also are available at all five Lincoln Hy-Vee locations and at RelyCare Pharmacy.

People interested in scheduling a vaccine at Walmart can go to walmart.com/cp/1228302.